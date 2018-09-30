Kiss seals historic NRLW grand final

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Broncos captain Ali Brigginshaw celebrates with partner Kate Daly after winning the 2018 NRL Women's Premiership Grand Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Broncos captain Ali Brigginshaw celebrates with partner Kate Daly after winning the 2018 NRL Women's Premiership Grand Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

BRISBANE captain Ali Brigginshaw has celebrated her team's historic inaugural NRLW grand final triumph with a kiss that will last through the ages.

The star halfback led her team to a thumping 34-12 grand final romp over the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium to collect the first ever NRL Women's Premiership trophy.

She celebrated her team's impressive victory by embracing partner Kate Daly on the fence at ANZ Stasium as her teammates celebrated in dramatic scenes following the final siren.

The kiss was captured by several news agency photographers at the ground - reviving memories of the iconic kiss shared by State of Origin couple Karina Brown and partner Vanessa.

That kiss, which showed the Queensland captain embracing her partner and NSW player Foliaki marked a milestone moment in women's sport in Australia.

Brigginshaw didn't need to kiss anybody to create history.

The Broncos' performance - highlighted by Kimiora Nati's hat-trick - was also a landmark moment for Australian sport.

The Broncos set a benchmark in the maiden NRLW season that will be hard to match, finishing unbeaten for 2018 with a remarkable 110-30 points differential after four straight victories.

Brisbane five-eighth and Kiwi international Nati was the standout in front of 16,214 fans on Sunday afternoon, crossing three times thanks to the NRLW's first penalty try.

Nati helped herself to a first-half double as the Broncos cruised to a 28-6 lead by the main break.

She scored a solo try in the sixth minute before nabbing her double 12 minutes later with some assistance from the video referee.

Nati was awarded the 18th-minute try after Roosters winger Taleena Simon kicked the ball out of her hands as the playmaker crashed over off a Brigginshaw grubber.

Brisbane Broncos pose for team photo after the NRL Women's Premiership Grand Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters.

There was no let-up in the second half as Nati somehow defied three defenders to get the ball down in the 46th minute to clinch her hat-trick and seal the result 34-12.

The Broncos saved their best until last on Sunday, posting their biggest total of the short season and eclipsing their 32-10 effort last round against the Warriors.

Remarkably, no other team managed to score 30 points in a match this year. In contrast, the Roosters only scraped into the grand final on points differential with one win - a 26-0 blitz of St George Illawarra last week. The difference in class emerged as Brisbane piled on five tries by the main break, at one stage scoring a point a minute in the 30-minute half.

