Crime

Bronco charged with alcohol-fuelled offence

by Chris Honnery
26th Jan 2020 12:21 PM
Broncos boom forward Joe Ofahengaue has been involved in an Australia Day weekend mishap after the Origin prop was charged by police over a driving infringement.

It's understood the 24-year-old was slapped with a minor vehicle infringement after being caught asleep in a stationary car and is now facing a fine from the Broncos over the alcohol-fuelled offence.

The club has been made aware of the incident and has referred it to the NRL Integrity Unit.

Brisbane Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue. Picture: Liam Kidston
"The Brisbane Broncos are aware of a motor vehicle-related offence involving forward Joe Ofahengaue," the statement read.

"The NRL's Integrity Unit was immediately informed of the incident and the Broncos are working with authorities on the matter.

"With respect to the legal process, no further comment will be made at this time."

joe ofahengaue

