A Coominya man with a severe toothache has had a “smoke” to numb the pain (file image).
Crime

‘Broken face’ tooth ache leads to ‘completely stupid’ act

Ali Kuchel
19th Jan 2021 11:05 AM
Brandon Krezic’s tooth ache was so bad it led him to smoke marijuana to numb the pain.

Krezic, 28, said his wisdom teeth were causing him so much pain that a friend offered him a smoke”

The Coominya man was on his way to drop off lunch at school for his child when he stopped by a mate’s place.

“It was complete stupidity,” Krezic said.

Representing himself at the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 18, Krezic detailed how he had been trying to get a voucher for wisdom teeth surgery and that there was a shortage on appointments.

After having a smoke at a mates, police intercepted his vehicle on Brightview Road at Lockrose on December 8.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told the court that Krezic produced a positive roadside drug test, and was later transported to the station, where he produced another positive test.

“I was in a lot of pain because I was having a wisdom tooth (out) that was supposedly a dead tooth, but it was starting to get infected,” he said.

“I was ringing just as many people as I could to get in sooner, but I was in too much pain. I was in pain for about two weeks before I could see a doctor.

“My friend offered me a smoke and I said ‘yes, anything to get rid of the pain’. It felt like my face was broken.”

Krezic believed his puff cost him his job at a poultry farm and that he should have waited 15 minutes before driving.

Krezic pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

Magistrates Graham Lee fined Krezic $500 and disqualified him from driving for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

