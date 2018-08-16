Menu
Malcolm McGregor and Cheryl Cowie were childhood sweethearts. Picture: Facebook
Missing dad found with new wife

by Robyn Perrie
16th Aug 2018 5:09 AM

A BRITISH dad reported missing by his partner of 27 years turned up days later - married to another woman in Utah.

Decorator Malcolm McGregor, 38, told childhood sweetheart Cheryl Cowie he was visiting a relative 55km away. Instead he flew more than 7000km to marry Bell Valek, 35.

The love rat's location was discovered when he posed in wedding snaps posted online a few days after cops were alerted to his disappearance, according to The Sun.

Malcolm McGregor's childhood sweetheart Cheryl Cowie, 37, reported him missing when he failed to return from a short trip. Picture: Facebook
"To say his family are devastated is an understatement," a friend of Ms Cowie, 37, said.

"They just don't know what's got into him."

 

Malcolm McGregor with his childhood sweetheart Cheryl Cowie in happier times. Picture: Facebook
Mr McGregor, who has two children with Ms Cowie, said he was going to Kilmarnock, a town not far from the couple's home in Motherwell, Scotland, on July 20 but failed to return.

It is believed Mr McGregor met Ms Valek on Facebook. A man claiming to be him sent The Scottish Sun a foul-mouthed email about the split.

Malcolm McGregor with his new wife Bell Valek. Picture: Facebook
The Sun contacted Police Scotland about his status as a missing person and a spokesman said "inquiries established he had travelled overseas".

Ms Cowie was contacted for the story but declined to comment.

 

Malcolm McGregor left his childhood sweetheart and partner of 27 years Cheryl Cowie to elope with Bell Valek in Utah. Picture: Facebook
