Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Young woman struck by lightning

by Isabella Magee
19th Jan 2020 11:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A YOUNG woman has been taken to hospital after lightning struck a crane she was working in early this morning.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was working through the storm in a crane just off the Port of Brisbane's Port Drv when the vehicle was struck by lightning about 2.50am.

She was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

More storms are forecast for the southeast on Sunday, with Brisbane expected to get between 10-30mm of rain.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency lightning storm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storm warning issued for Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley

        Severe storm warning issued for Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley

        Weather THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for parts of Toowoomba, the Southern Downs and the Lockyer Valley.

        READER POLL: Should we change the date for Australia Day?

        READER POLL: Should we change the date for Australia Day?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll.

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        University of Southern Queensland's top courses revealed

        premium_icon University of Southern Queensland's top courses revealed

        Education USQ has revealed its most popular courses for 2020