Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Premier provides update on latest COVID-19 tests

by Cormac Pearson
15th Mar 2021 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Brisbane will likely know if it has community transmission of COVID-19 today with the test results of hundreds of close contacts of a doctor who tested positive on Friday expected.

There have been over 300 tests of close contacts from the four venues the doctor visited on Thursday last week as well as patients and staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, along with Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennett, will be provided an update at 9am Monday.

A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark
A doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive for COVID on Friday. Picture: David Clark

Three close contacts of the doctor have already come back negative.

The female doctor is believed to have contracted the virus while treating two patients on Wednesday last week.

It comes as Brisbane's Grand Chancellor Hotel was thrown into lockdown over a historic case in hotel quarantine, believed to be acquired in the hotel.

 

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass
Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennet. Picture: John Gass

 

 

The person was staying on the same floor as another case who is believed to have also transmitted the virus to the doctor at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Deputy chief health officer Sonya Bennett said the matter is only a "potential event."

"What we want to rule out … that there has been any transmission at all in hotel quarantine," she said.

"Because it's one of a number of possible options to explain the case identified."

Originally published as Brisbane will know today if COVID has spread in community

More Stories

Show More
coronavirius covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        Premium Content ‘We’re in a perfect position’: Local push for Olympic action

        News With its close proximity to Brisbane and world class facilities, the Lockyer Valley is in the perfect position to get in on the Olympic Games action and reap the...

        Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        Premium Content Major bank to permanently close Gatton branch

        News Customers have been informed that the town’s branch will close this year.

        FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Premium Content FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

        Education Fernvale preps: secret agents, teachers, hairdressers galore

        Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Premium Content Deputy: 'We're not trigger-happy on borders'

        Business Bus boss slams cheap airfare deal, tourism industry has doubts