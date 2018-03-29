Menu
Login
News

Rain to hang around across Easter weekend

Clouds will be a bit of a fixture over Brisbane's CBD across the Easter long weekend. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Clouds will be a bit of a fixture over Brisbane's CBD across the Easter long weekend. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
by Jacob Miley

WITH up to 20mm of rain expected to fall across Brisbane today, southeast Queensland residents have been warned to hold off on any picnics over the long weekend, with showers likely to hang around.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Livio Regano said while Thursday will have the most consistent showers, rain periods would continue into the weekend.

"We will still get a shower or two - probably a few showers through Easter Saturday, a shower or two on Sunday and Easter Monday," he said.

"It's just going to mucky weather the whole time… there will breaks in the cloud and there will be showers in between."

Mr Regano said there was also the potential that a tropical low could bring more rain and wind to the southeast corner.

"That's ex-tropical cyclone Iris because some of the models are now moving it not as far north as they originally thought, which means it could end up being a central coast event rather than a tropical event," he said.

"If that's the case we (the southeast) will get the tail end of that as well and get a few more showers and a little bit more wind.

"It won't be a picnic weekend, but it will be OK."

Topics:  easter editors picks rain

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Don't be foolish on April 1

DON'T BE A FOOL: Gatton Station Officer Bradley Jeffs is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms this April Fool's day.

It's time to check your smoke alarm is working

Jillian's makeover is inspiring others to change

TRANSFORMATION: A special afternoon tea was held at the Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre for Jillian Davis to reveal her new look to friends and family.

Two years later and Jillian Davis is nearly 50 kilograms lighter.

Local Partners