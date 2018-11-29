Southeast braces for a scorcher of its own

The soaring temperatures will be felt in the southeast by the weekend

HEATWAVE conditions are expected to spread further across the state this weekend after days of record-breaking temperatures.

Even those parts of Queensland not under threat from unprecedented fire conditions won't escape the heat.

Temperatures are forecast to reach above 40C for areas around central Queensland such as Moranbah and Longreach, while the southeast can also expect up to 40C on Monday.

Ipswich will hit 40C, Brisbane, Logan and the Sunshine Coast 37C and the Gold Coast 36C.

Dry westerly winds, which have fanned almost 200 bushfires across the state, are also likely to persist.

The Queensland Ambulance Service operations centre yesterday received 40 heat-related call outs. Paramedics treated 10 people for heat-related incidents around the Wide Bay region.

The state's extreme heatwave conditions also led to a significant number of paramedic call outs for the QAS.

On Monday, QAS emergency medical dispatchers received 2664 triple-0 calls and paramedics attended 3567 incidents, which was 336 incidents more than the same day last year.

QAS clinical director Tony Hucker said additional paramedic support was being supplied to affected areas.

BoM meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said temperatures in the state's northeast would ease slightly over the coming days but remain well above the November average.

"Northeastern districts of Queensland are experiencing unprecedented heatwave fire danger conditions," he said.

"Many maximum temperature records have been smashed. Heatwave conditions will also persist, despite the slight easing trend in temperatures," Mr Stoney said.

"The recent weather has been caused by a number of vigorous troughs that have crossed the state, bringing in very warm and dry air from inland areas towards the coast.

"These troughs have also produced very gusty conditions, combined with heat," he said.

A large area of Queensland, from Weipa to the NSW border, is being warned to expect low-intensity to ­extreme heatwave conditions from Saturday through to Monday.

A number of towns around this state have this week sweated through record-breaking temperatures.

Prosperpine, which yesterday reached a maximum of 44.3C, has recorded three days of record breaking November temperatures.

Yeppoon yesterday reached an all-time record of 42.2C.

Health authorities yesterday renewed their warning for Queenslanders to take precautions against scorching temperatures.

"Be alert to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses which can range from heat rash, muscle cramps, and heavy sweating, to paleness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and fainting," acting chief health officer Dr Sonya Bennett said.

Brisbane residents had little respite from the heat despite a series of small but powerful thunderstorms that formed west of Brisbane.

The storms hit at about 12.30pm before rapidly passing over the region and moving out to sea.

Six train lines were brought to a standstill after a freak storm caused a tree to fall on overhead lines.