Heatwave relief coming, for some

Crowds cool off at Streets Beach at Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands yesterday. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

LARGE swaths of Queensland have sweltered through heatwave conditions, as Birdsville came within half a degree of its hottest October day ever.

The Bureau of Meterology is forecasting heatwave conditions to continue across the state this weekend, after the mercury yesterday soared to 10C beyond the average for this time of year.

Temperatures around central parts of the state are expected to climb to 8C above average again today, and authorities have urged residents to stay safe during the heatwave.

Towns such as Birdsville (44.4C), Urandangi (43.1C) and Winton (43C) were the hottest places in Queensland yesterday.

The southeast also felt the heat, including Brisbane (32.1C), but meteorologists have forecast cooler weather ahead due to a weak south to southeasterly change.

Meteorologist Sam Campbell said clouds coming in from the west would see southeast Queensland spared further temperature extremes.

"We are going to see fine and sunny weather for Saturday, and a cooler day as well," he said.

"Then for Sunday, a bit more cloudy with cloud around.

"There will be high cloud coming in through from the west and a light chance of a shower, though, with temperatures dropping down to 29C and temperatures again around 29C-30C."

UV conditions for most towns are expected to reach extreme levels today, including Brisbane (11), Birdsville (12) and Mackay (13).

The Queensland Ambulance Service, RSPCA and local sporting clubs yesterday warned people to remain hydrated and out of the sun this weekend.

Queensland Ambulance Service's Tony Hucker urged people, especially vulnerable residents, to stay cool and hydrated.

"Particularly when it comes up quickly there's a real risk," he said.

"The problem with heat-related illness is it can sneak up on you and you just don't know it's coming until you're actually quite ill.

"If you ignore it, heat-related illness can be fatal."

The weather bureau yesterday issued a fire weather warning for parts of western Queensland as temperatures continued to climb.

Yesterday's tops

Birdsville: 44.4C at 2.46pm

Urandangi: 43.3C at 3.27pm

Winton: 43C at 2.42pm

The Monument: 43C at 3.21pm

Trepell: 42.6C at 2.36pm

Cloncurry: 42C at 3.19pm

Mount Isa: 42C at 1.28pm

Julia Creek: 42.1C at 3.22pm