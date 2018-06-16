Menu
Login
Weather

Coldest morning of year

by Jack McKay
16th Jun 2018 9:00 AM

BRISBANE residents have shivered through their coldest start to the day this year, with the mercury across the southeast plummeting to single digits.

The temperature in the River City dropped to 6.9C this morning, while near-freezing temperatures were recorded at Amberly in Ipswich where the minimum temperature was 0.8C.

The mercury at the Gold Coast Seaway dipped to 8C, while it dropped to 6.5C on the Sunshine Coast.

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Brisbane today, with the temperature expected to reach a top of 23C.

Similar conditions have been forecast for Surfers Paradise and Ipswich, where the temperature will hit 23C.

Brisbane is expected to remain mostly dry until Thursday.

Patches of morning frost have also been predicted for Brisbane and Ipswich tomorrow.

cold weather winter

Top Stories

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    News Relief funds for the Lockyer Valley are set to increase, for those farmers doing it tough.

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    News Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph will offer their expertise.

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    Faith measure rugby success by growth of character

    News The rugby union program has gone from strength to strength.

    45 year career full of highlights

    45 year career full of highlights

    News Recognising his service to the community

    Local Partners