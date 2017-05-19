19°
News

Brisbane Valley young guns selected for Queensland squad

Lachlan Mcivor
| 18th May 2017 4:00 PM
SELECTED: Lachlan Hinrichs, Lachlan Rasmussen and Tyler Whitten were picked for the 2017 QCSA U13 Development Squad.
SELECTED: Lachlan Hinrichs, Lachlan Rasmussen and Tyler Whitten were picked for the 2017 QCSA U13 Development Squad. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOOTBALL: Three Brisbane Valley Soccer Club players will get a chance to further develop their skills on the football field alongside some of the state's most talented youngsters.

Lachlan Hinrichs, Lachlan Rasmussen and Tyler Whitten caught the eye at last month's QCSA State Titles as a part of the West Zone side that went through the carnival undefeated to take out the championship.

For their impressive performances throughout the tournament, the trio were all selected for the 2017 QCSA U13 Development Squad.

They will also be joined by another BVSC player from the year grade below.

Their coach Toby Whitten was "ecstatic” to have three of his players selected for the squad.

"They went four wins from four games, I think it was 12 goals for and one goal against,” Whitten said.

"The most satisfying win was beating the team that was undefeated last year which I suppose means we're now the target for next year.”

Their first chance to impress will be with the squad's first training session in Brisbane on Sunday.

"They'll get trained twice a month until March next year and then the Zone Titles are on again (next) April,” Whitten said.

"From there they pick the Queensland U14s and this is when the kids can go away and represent Queensland.”

Hinrichs was proud to be a part of the set-up.

"It feels good to come from a little club out in the country,” Hinrichs said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  brisbane valley soccer club qcsa queensland development squad qcsa state titles

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lockyer Valley Mayor urges residents to voice concerns on Inland Rail

Lockyer Valley Mayor urges residents to voice concerns on...

THE Melbourne to Brisbane Inland Rail project is quickly gaining momentum but time is running out for the community to voice their concerns.

Hopeland Hall finds new life in Laidley

OFFICIAL: Tabeel Retirement Village service manager Judy Bannerman cuts the ribbon to officially open Hopeland Hall on Thursday.

The revamped building was officially opened last week.

Lockyer Valley will play host to national lavender conference

BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL: Gary and Anne Young assess their lavender ahead of the TALGA conference.

Australia becoming one of the biggest lavender oil farming regions.

Redbacks return from World Masters Games with silverware

SILVERWARE: Gatton Redback players Heide Jenkins and Dawn Jackwitz returned from the World Masters Games in Auckland with silver medals.

Heide Jenkins and Dawn Jackwitz proudly returned home with silver.

Local Partners

Brisbane Valley young guns selected for Queensland squad

Lachlan Hinrichs, Lachlan Rasmussen and Tyler Whitten caught the eye at last month's QCSA State Titles.

Lockyer Valley Mayor urges residents to voice concerns on Inland Rail

SPEAK UP: Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan is urging residents to have their say on the Melbourne to Brisbane Inland Rail project which will run through the Lockyer Valley.

An information session on Inland Rail in the region is next week.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

Two Ipswich cooks go head to head in Masterchef elimination

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell 'took his own life'

Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California in 2015. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

The show is set in Texas in 1989

Outstanding family retreat ready-made for entertaining!

6 Goshawk Drive, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 4 Buyer Interest...

Built to a dream, not to a price, enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle in this immensely impressive and private contemporary home. Showcasing an effortless blend of...

When space is the priority for your family, this home will satisfy all your needs!

386 North Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 5 2 2 $388,000

A home that is big in all the right places, 386 North Street offers your family the space and separation that you've been asking for! Upstairs, a spacious 4...

Quality Industrial Premises Terrific Exposure

52 Carroll Street, Wilsonton 4350

Commercial - Positioned on 4386 sq m, these premises are located in a ... Price Upon...

- Positioned on 4386 sq m, these premises are located in a prominent location on the corner of Boundary St and Carroll St along a busy arterial / road train...

Rare Acre Block - 5 Minutes to the City!

202 Drayton-Wellcamp Road, Glenvale 4350

Residential Land On the outskirts of acreage Glenvale, this fantastic 4000m2 allotment can be ... $225,000

On the outskirts of acreage Glenvale, this fantastic 4000m2 allotment can be found. Only 5 minutes to Toowoomba City, they aren't making blocks this size...

Quaint Family Home on 2,165m² Block

14 Fairfax Street, Cambooya 4358

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This solid brick home set on one of the few 2000m2+ allotments available in Cambooya, offers the perfect opportunity to acquire this comfortable and affordable...

ATTENTION INVESTORS! 9502M2 within minutes of Toowoomba CBD!!

249 O'Mara Road, Wellcamp 4350

House 3 1 2 $650,000

Strategically positioned 15 minutes from Toowoomba’s CBD, a stones throw to the renowned Wellcamp Airport/Business Park and surrounded by quality established...

Character &amp; Convenience on 948m2

14 Cranley Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Welcomed by a more than appealing front façade surrounded by low maintenance cottage style gardens. Thoughtfully renovated and perfectly presented, blending modern...

Living and Designer Excellence – Golf Course Only a Putt Away

41 Pelican Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 5 3 2 $960,000

Prepare to have your expectations exceeded and your wish list ticked by this Gary Lange master built home. The internal living spaces are bathed in natural light...

Well Appointed Unit, Attractive Block!

3/6 Ball Street, Drayton 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Interest From...

This modern well maintained unit is approximately 10 years old, in a block of 3 and located at the back of the complex allowing for privacy. Being at the rear of...

Come Inside &amp; You Will Be Surprised!

215 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

Not often does an opportunity like this one come around. Step inside this beautiful renovated single level brick home, offering style and space which has been...

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!