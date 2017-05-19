Brisbane Valley young guns selected for Queensland squad

SELECTED: Lachlan Hinrichs, Lachlan Rasmussen and Tyler Whitten were picked for the 2017 QCSA U13 Development Squad.

FOOTBALL: Three Brisbane Valley Soccer Club players will get a chance to further develop their skills on the football field alongside some of the state's most talented youngsters.

Lachlan Hinrichs, Lachlan Rasmussen and Tyler Whitten caught the eye at last month's QCSA State Titles as a part of the West Zone side that went through the carnival undefeated to take out the championship.

For their impressive performances throughout the tournament, the trio were all selected for the 2017 QCSA U13 Development Squad.

They will also be joined by another BVSC player from the year grade below.

Their coach Toby Whitten was "ecstatic” to have three of his players selected for the squad.

"They went four wins from four games, I think it was 12 goals for and one goal against,” Whitten said.

"The most satisfying win was beating the team that was undefeated last year which I suppose means we're now the target for next year.”

Their first chance to impress will be with the squad's first training session in Brisbane on Sunday.

"They'll get trained twice a month until March next year and then the Zone Titles are on again (next) April,” Whitten said.

"From there they pick the Queensland U14s and this is when the kids can go away and represent Queensland.”

Hinrichs was proud to be a part of the set-up.

"It feels good to come from a little club out in the country,” Hinrichs said.