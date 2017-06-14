21°
Brisbane Valley fossil find rocks scientist

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 14th Jun 2017 11:03 AM
OVER THE MOON: Pip van Gilst with a replica (middle stone) of the Fluer de Lysia fossil she discovered in the Brisbane Valley.
OVER THE MOON: Pip van Gilst with a replica (middle stone) of the Fluer de Lysia fossil she discovered in the Brisbane Valley.

A 240 MILLION-year-old fossil discovered in the Brisbane Valley has been confirmed as the first of its kind in Australia and one of only three in the world.

When Pip van Gilst, of Glenore Grove, found the triassic plant fossil 27 years ago she knew it was something special.

"I found it on Linda Granzien's property Ottaba, in the Brisbane Valley, in 1990,” Ms van Gilst said.

"She invited my husband Ernie and I out there after she saw a similar looking fossil we had at our lapidary display in Esk. They had just had Ottaba's site bulldozed to build their house and had seen these rocks with these things in them, and were wondering what they were.

"We went out the next day to search and found some and this particular fossil was the second last one I picked up.”

Over the years she has shown the mystery fossil to about 100 people, though no one knew what it was.

However a few weeks ago, the fossil hobbyist decided to find out what it was once and for all and contacted the head of geosciences at the Queensland Museum, Dr Andrew Rozefelds.

"I took the specimens into the museum to get them identified and Dr Rozefelds had a look at a few, but I kept the best for last,” she said.

"I said 'and what do you think of this?' and he was just beside himself.”

Dr Rozefelds kept the fossil at the museum to study it further with another palaeobotanist, Dr Hiedie Anderson, whose speciality is triassic fossils.

"They called me soon after to tell me it was a Fleur de Lysia - the female reproductive structure of possibly an ancient ginkgo plant,” Mrs van Gilst said.

"It's the first of its kind found in Australia and only one of three in the world - the other two are in South Africa and Brazil.

"He also confirmed it will provide ancient links to South America and South Africa.

"I was over the moon.”

Mrs van Gilst's fossil can be described to look like a lily in a stone and will eventually be displayed at the Queensland Museum after it has been studied further and officially named.

"I found something that's so valuable and of scientific significance - that's why I'm donating it and the others to the museum,” she said.

"It was one of the most exciting moments of my life and it's my contribution to science.”

