Brisbane Valley footballers set for nationals

FOOTBALL: After impressing at the QCSA State Titles earlier in the month, four Brisbane Valley Soccer Club players will represent Queensland at the national titles in September.

Zac Heck, Sam Jaremenko, Lucas Wallwork and Aaron Schultz were a part of the West Zone U18 side which was crowned champions of the carnival held on the Sunshine Coast.

Brisbane Valley U18 coach John Wallwork, who also serves as the West Zone U18 gaffer, was ecstatic to see four of his players called up to the 16-man squad.

"Originally I was just happy to have seven of my Brisbane Valley U18 players selected in the West Zone team,” Wallwork said.

"As the carnival progressed their confidence grew and they really played some outstanding football.

"To firstly win the whole carnival and then to have four Brisbane Valley players selected for state duties is really very exciting.”

The players will now regularly travel to the north side of Brisbane for training and press for a starting spot for the upcoming national titles in Sydney.

In late September they will compete against teams from New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand held at the Sydney Sports Academy.

Wallwork said the opportunity was an important step in their development as footballers.

"It will be a big step up skill wise for the boys as they will be competing against a stronger and more consistent level of player,” he said.

"I am sure they will lift to meet the challenge... more importantly it is a really good chance for them to mix with a squad of boys from across the state and to grow personally.”

He believed it was not only special for the players but for the club as a whole.

"While Aaron is a relatively new player at the club, Zac, Sam and Lucas have all played at the club since they were four years old,” he said.

"The boys will not only be representing themselves and their families, they will be representing the club that they have proudly played for over the years.”