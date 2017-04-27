21°
Brisbane Valley footballers get chance to catch Roar's eye

Lachlan Mcivor
| 27th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
EXCITED: Lachlyn Whitmore, Lachlan Hinrichs, Tyler Whitten, Lachlan Rasmussen and Lachlan Miller.
EXCITED: Lachlyn Whitmore, Lachlan Hinrichs, Tyler Whitten, Lachlan Rasmussen and Lachlan Miller. Lachlan McIvor

FOOTBALL: Five young Brisbane Valley Soccer Club players will get the chance to impress after being selected to compete at the QCSA State Titles in Kawana this weekend.

Lachlyn Whitmore, Lachlan Hinrichs, Tyler Whitten, Lachlan Rasmussen and Lachlan Miller, who all play for the club's U14 side, will represent regional west zone soccer teams.

The lads make up about 15 players selected to play in the carnival from the club.

Their coach Toby Whitten said it was an incredible achievement to have five players called up from the one team.

"Last year we only had two make the zone team,” Whitten said.

Two of the boys will play for the U14 side and three for the U13 team with an opportunity to progress.

"U14 is the first year they select a Queensland team to go away,” he said.

"U13 is the first year you get recognised and you're put into a probable team.”

There will be some important eyes watching proceedings with representatives from the Brisbane Roar set to be in attendance.

The A-League club announced a partnership with the QCSA earlier in the month.

"The Brisbane Roar are coming along to this carnival to earmark future players,” he said.

"They're there to look more at the 15 and 16-year- old boys but these blokes, they're not far off playing at that age and level.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  brisbane roar brisbane valley soccer club football qcsa state titles

