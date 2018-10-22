Brisbane Valley community group recognised

BRISBANE Valley Apex has been recognised for its work in the community at a national level.

The club received several awards at the Apex National Convention earlier this month.

Secretary William Anscombe and President Jade Mooney were both recognised at the event, receiving the VIP award for their first year of service.

Mr Anscombe said the award was to encourage first year members to go above and beyond, and required them to score a certain level of points across community and Apex involvement.

"Both of us were in excess of three-and-a-half times what was required,” Mr Anscombe said.

"We didn't just achieve that, both of us knocked it out of the park.”

The highlight of the event however was Mr Anscombe taking out the Harry Hodges Best First Year Apexian award, beating out nominees from across the country.

He said while the award left him speechless, his work in the community meant more to him.

"It's not why we do it, and I basically shrugged it off and just said this one's for all those people who've inspired me to achieve what I've achieved,” he said.

Mr Anscombe joined the Brisbane Valley Club when he moved into the area and said he wanted a way to give back to the community.

"I've always enjoyed being involved in community events, and I've never really just pushed myself into joining a club that basically runs around that,” he said.

The awards were a vindication of the club's new approach, after several years of problems.

"The Brisbane Valley Club has struggled the last few years,” he said.

"So it's one of those things where our contributions as a club have been recognised nationally because we're starting to make some waves in the community with what we're doing, which is fantastic for us as a club.”

Looking to the future, Mr Anscombe said the club is hoping to become even more involved in the community and continue it's good work.

"I'm hoping to make it more exciting for people to come and join and make it fun to volunteer,” he said.

"If anyone is looking to be inspired in anyway shape or form - join Apex, it truly is an amazing organisation to be involved in.”