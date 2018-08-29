Menu
One of the vehicles involved came to rest on its roof.
News

Pedestrian dies week after freak crash

by Jacob Miley
29th Aug 2018 5:42 AM

A PEDESTRIAN who was struck by an out-of-control car that had just collided with another vehicle has died in hospital eight days later.

It comes as a woman has died and two others were injured after a car rolled on an isolated road near Windorah, in the state's west, yesterday.

The pedestrian was standing at the intersection of Venner Rd and Lagonda and Frederick streets, Annerley, when the two cars crashed on Monday, August 20.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to flip and careen on to the footpath and into the man.

He was rushed to hospital, but died today, police said.

The two drivers were uninjured.

Emergency services responded to the Windorah crash on Diamantina Development Rd at 1.30pm after reports a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled several times.

The female driver died at the scene.

Two passengers were airlifted to Toowoomba hospital for treatment.

The Queensland road toll now stands at 175, 20 more than the same period last year.

