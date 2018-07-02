Ipswich driver dies, kills two in horrific head-on smash

A HORRIFIC head-on crash has resulted in a triple fatality at Moorooka.

Two innocent lives were claimed when an 18-year-old male driver - who also died - crashed his car into them at high speed while driving down the wrong side of Ipswich Rd.

The 18-year-old North Booval man died at the scene, as did a 33-year-old woman in the second vehicle and her 41-year-old male passenger, both from Durack.

Emergency services arrived at the scene before 8pm and closed the road for several hours as they worked to clean the road.

Phoebe Kendall, Lisa Jennings and Nicholas Barnett were in a car that was hit moments before the fatal crash. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

Regional Duty Officer Inspector Jeff Coote said the speeding driver and two occupants of the second vehicle couldn't be saved.

"We are urging anyone who may have witnessed erratic driving before 8pm on Ipswich Road to contact police," he said.

Insp Coote confirmed high speed and erratic driving caused the horrific crash which unfolded metres away from a third vehicle involved.

Emergency services attend the scene of a triple fatal car accident on Ipswich Rd Moorooka. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

Phoebe Kendall and Lisa Jennings were in a Hyundai Getz driving along Ipswich Rd when the speeding driver hit them moments before the fatal crash.

"He hit the back of us and we spun," Ms Kendall said.

"I've never been in something like this before in my life."

"Innocent people are dead, that what I can't believe and families have to go through that, I know we are lucky to be alive."

Emergency services at the scene of the Moorooka crash. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

Ms Jennings said they knew the outcome of the crash would be tragic.

"We were the first out of the car, so we jumped out and sprinted to go to one of the cars but we could see they didn't make it", Ms Jennings said.

"We knew straight away.

"The ambo arrived and looked in with the torch but we could see there was nothing they could do."