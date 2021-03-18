Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Qld takeaway joint faces showdown with US burger giant

by Anthony Marx
18th Mar 2021 6:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A Brisbane fast-food operator has just registered the name "In-N-Out Aussie Burgers,'' triggering a potential trademark battle with the American owner of the famous chain.

A company called Rich Asians Pty Ltd, run by Indian national Puneet Ahori, already operates several outlets across the city selling seafood, doughnuts, wings and fried chicken.

But the In-N-Out Burger group based in California is famously thin-skinned when it comes to protecting the sanctity of its well-known brand.

A Brisbane fast-food operator has just registered the name “In-N-Out Aussie Burgers,’’ triggering a potential trademark battle.
A Brisbane fast-food operator has just registered the name “In-N-Out Aussie Burgers,’’ triggering a potential trademark battle.

The company, which has previously won numerous legal battles shutting down copycats, operated a few highly-successful pop-up stores across Australia early last year but has yet to establish a bricks-and-mortar presence.

Brisbane trademark lawyer Nicole Murdoch told us this week that In-N-Out can protect its intellectual property here even though it has yet to open traditional stores.

"I fully expect anyone trying to cash in on the In-N-Out name can expect to see lawyers before they see customers as the American chain protects its brand Down Under,'' said Murdoch, who does not act for either of the parties.

Ahori could not be reached for comment.

Originally published as Brisbane takeaway joint faces showdown with US burger giant

More Stories

burger battle business in-n-out legal battle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $65k fine for backpacker fire safety breaches

        Premium Content $65k fine for backpacker fire safety breaches

        Crime A woman with a history of flouting fire-safety standards has been fined $65k for running unsafe budget accommodation for backpackers.

        Laidley’s successful formula: Why club in three finals

        Premium Content Laidley’s successful formula: Why club in three finals

        Sport Ongoing backing of town, parents ensures Blue Dogs continue to set cricket...

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous

        New weather prediction to improve Lockyer forecasts

        Premium Content New weather prediction to improve Lockyer forecasts

        News Will it rain or not? That question will be better answered in the Lockyer thanks to...