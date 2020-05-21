Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Townsville police generic Queensland police generic
Crime

Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man

by Shiloh Payne
21st May 2020 5:26 PM

An area around two streets in Brisbane has been locked down while police negotiate with a man.

Parts of Beams Road and Handford Street in Zillmere have been closed following a major police incident at a residence.

 

 

Police have urged people to avoid the area.

Multiple police and ambulance crews are on scene.

Originally published as Brisbane streets in lockdown as cops negotiate with man

More Stories

crime editors picks police queensland crime stand off

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        Business The three stage project could break soil at Withcott this year, with the plant operational by March 2022.

        Guns, equipment to undergo restoration at war memorial site

        premium_icon Guns, equipment to undergo restoration at war memorial site

        Council News Former military equipment, due to be restored and fixed, has received a police...

        COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

        premium_icon COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

        Council News Gravel roads continue to be among the most expensive to maintain in the region.

        ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        premium_icon ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back

        News ‘We won’t be lectured by you’: Premier fires back over border wars