Brisbane Roar have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Roar confirm Lopez signing

by Marco Monteverde
28th Sep 2018 3:08 PM

BRISBANE Roar have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alex Lopez.

The 30-year-old Lopez has joined the Roar for club's 2018-19 A-League campaign.

"Alex is a very technically-gifted player who will suit our high-tempo playing style. I am delighted he has chosen to sign for our club," Roar coach John Aloisi said of the former Celta de Vigo, Sporting Gijon and Sheffield Wednesday player.

"Having played at the highest level in Spain for many seasons, I am confident he will be a great addition to our midfield and our talented squad.":

Lopez will be at the Roar's Logan headquarters on Saturday night to see his new teammates in action against a Brisbane Premier League Select squad.

The Roar open their A-League season on October 21 at Suncorp Stadium against Central Coast Mariners.

