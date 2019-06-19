Menu
Brisbane protester refused to sign bail

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:44 PM

An "armchair revolutionary" who shut down a busy Brisbane CBD street by gluing himself to the road spent the night in the watchhouse because he refused to sign his bail undertaking.

Eric Serge Herbert was fined $550 on Wednesday for being a public nuisance and contravening a police direction after pleading guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

"He was offered bail but like a true armchair revolutionary he wasn't going to sign it," magistrate Suzette Coates said.

