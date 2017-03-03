Brisbane Lions pass on skills to Lockyer Valley pride

SKY HIGH: Brisbane Lions player Mitchell Hinge, with Matilda and Mackenzie Ilka, led a clinic for young Aussie Rules players at Cahill Park.

AUSSIE RULES: With both standing around 190cm tall, Mitchell Hinge and Tom Cutler towered over the sea of kids at Cahill Park last week.

The two young Brisbane Lions players led a clinic coaching basic footy skills to local kids as a part of the 2017 AFL Community Camp program.

The initiative sees players from each of the league's 18 clubs visit clubs, schools, aged care facilities and hospitals across the country.

As well as running the program at the home of the Lockyer Valley Demons club, they visited schools in the area over their two day visit to the region.

For Hinge it was special being out on the grass at Gatton as it reminded him of where he first started playing footy.

"I'm from country South Australia and I've lived in Adelaide for the past three years,” Hinge said.

"It reminds me a bit of home... and it's still country footy so it's been really good.”

The Glenelg product was drafted to the Lions in the 2016 AFL Rookie Draft and was looking forward to pulling on the shirt ahead of the new season.

"I couldn't be happier,” he said.

"I'm just glad to be able to get a chance.”

Although he was used to Aussie rules dominating the sporting scene in his home state, the 18-year-old was well aware that wasn't the case in Queensland.

The clinic was a chance to convert a few youngsters to Aussie rules.

"Obviously, it's a pretty rugby dominated state,” he said.

"It's just great to come down to see the kids, teach them a few things and get AFL footy out there.”

Lockyer Valley Demons president Donna Bowers said the afternoon had been a huge success with more than 70 kids showing up to take part.

"I knew that we would get a reasonable showing,” Bowers said.

The Lions have visited the club several times before but Bowers said it was always a special day when they came out to pass on their expertise.

"I'd really like to thank the parents and kids for coming out,” she said.

The Valley Demons senior side won their first pre-season fixture on February 18 when they hosted the Ipswich Eagles.

They got over the line by three points, winning 40-37.