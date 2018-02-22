Brisbane Lions add to their pride in the valley

WHAT A MARK: Lions player Sam Mayes with Walter Cunneen of Placid Hills at the coaching clinic held at Cahill Park on Monday.

WHAT A MARK: Lions player Sam Mayes with Walter Cunneen of Placid Hills at the coaching clinic held at Cahill Park on Monday. Lachlan McIvor

AUSTRALIAN RULES: The Lockyer Valley might be a region dominated by rugby league but a couple of Brisbane Lions players looked to convert a few youngsters to their pride this week.

Young stars Jacob Allison and Sam Mayes ran a clinic at Cahill Park on Monday afternoon and visited a number of schools in the area over two days at the start of the week.

While they were well aware where most allegiances lied, the duo did their best to sway a few hearts and minds.

Allison hoped a few might follow in the footsteps of Geelong Cat and Gatton product Wylie Buzza, who transitioned from rugby league to Aussie Rules as a 15-year-old.

The two played together for Queensland a couple of years ago and Allison was pleased to see him start to make a name for himself in the AFL after his debut in 2017.

"He's a good bloke, an interesting character and a pretty relaxed type of guy,” Allison laughed.

"Him down at the Cats now is obviously a good thing for this area and for him as well, he's going really well.

"I think he debuted really well and put his best foot forward in that side, which is obviously a pretty stacked side in Geelong who are playing finals.

"His first goal was one to remember too.

"I think he's doing really well and hopefully he gets a few senior picks this year.”

Mayes said it had been an enjoyable couple of days passing on their knowledge.

"We've had good fun, trying to teach the kids some different skills of AFL - kicking, handballing - something a little bit different that they might not have learnt before,” Mayes said.

"It's just about doing our best to promote the game and grassroots footy, obviously if you start with the kids at a young age and get them into it, it helps in building the game.

"Footy's not what it is without grass roots and young fellas and young girls playing the game.”