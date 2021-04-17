Home goes up in flames

Emergency services say a house that caught fire this morning is likely unsalvageable.

A house in Brisbane's north has all-but been destroyed by fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the property in Mitchelton about 7.15am.

Paramedics assessed two uninjured patients following the fire on University Road.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed all occupants of the property are accounted for.

House fire at private residence on University Road, Mitchelton Saturday morning. Credit: Jason Munro.

The property has suffered significant damage and the spokeswoman said the it was likely unsalvageable.

QFES was unable to enter the property and is still attempting to extinguish the fire from the outside.

