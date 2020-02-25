Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.
Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.
Crime

Anaesthetist faces child exploitation material charges

by Isabella Magee
25th Feb 2020 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE doctor has faced court charged with child exploitation material offences.

Anaesthetist Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material in January this year.

The 61-year-old Hamilton man faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court for a brief mention of his case this morning.

Police allege Greenland accessed child abuse material between January 12 and 30 this year and also allege he "knowingly possessed child exploitation material" on January 30.

According to court documents, Greenland was in possession of child exploitation material that included both digital images and videos.

Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Keith Benjamin Greenland is charged with possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child abuse material. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

According to Greenland's LinkedIn account, which has now been deactivated, he worked for Wesley Anaesthesia and Pain Management.

It's understood he is no longer employed by the business and his profile has been removed from the company's website.

Greenland will face court again on March 23.

anaesthetist child exploitation material keith benjamin greenland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Veteran cricketers formalise new union with weekend matchup

        Veteran cricketers formalise new union with weekend matchup

        News Lockyer Valley and Ipswich Over 60s cricket teams have officiated their merger with a mixed team game on the weekend.

        TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Mother’s brush with search for armed robber

        News Shopper caught up in the manhunt for an armed robber.

        Sibling duo ready to start showing season on the right hoof

        premium_icon Sibling duo ready to start showing season on the right hoof

        News THE Davenport siblings haven’t missed a Futurity show since their first one in...

        Racers ready to fly on revamped off-road course

        Racers ready to fly on revamped off-road course

        News REV those engines, as motorsports enthusiasts embark on a new, improved and...