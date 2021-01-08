Menu
Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 6pm tonight after the city was declared a COVID-19 hotspot. Here’s everything you need to know.
Health

Queensland COVID lockdown: What you need to know

by Jack McKay, Janelle Miles, Shiloh Payne, Alex Strachan
8th Jan 2021 8:58 AM

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown after a hotel cleaner tested positive to the highly contagious UK strain of coronavirus.

The lockdown will cover the Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redlands and Moreton areas.

It will begin 6pm Friday and run until 6pm Monday.

Two per visitors will be permitted to visit homes during this period of time.

Essential work will be allowed, but people are being urged to work from home.

People can leave if providing support for vulnerable people, exercising in their local neighbourhood and shopping locally.

Hairdressers, nail salons and gyms will be off-limits

Masks when leaving home will be mandated during the lockdown period. A child under 12 does not need to wear a mask.

Funerals will be limited to 20 people and weddings to 10 people during the lockdown period.

Originally published as Brisbane COVID lockdown: What you need to know

