‘It was a disaster’: Zorko slammed post-match spray

Dayne Zorko and Touk Miller were involved in a heated exchange after the siren.

Dayne Zorko and Touk Miller were involved in a heated exchange after the siren.

BRISBANE captain Dayne Zorko has been slammed for his heated post-match exchange with Gold Coast midfielder Touk Miller with one AFL great describing it as a "disaster".

Zorko verbally berated Miller immediately after the final siren of the QClash on Saturday night as his Lions triumphed by four points.

The Lions midfielder then extended his hand to shake Miller's hand, which he reluctantly did before firing back as the pair continued the heated exchange.

The pair have a frosty recent history after Zorko refused to shake Miller's hand following the Round 5 QClash, which the Suns won by five points.

Western Bulldogs great Brad Johnson said if he was Miller he wouldn't have accepted the handshake from Zorko following his actions.

"It's a disaster, it's a disaster from Zorko," Johnson said. "If I was Miller, you know what? I wouldn't have shaken his hand after that.

"At the end of the game, you have a battle (and should say) 'well played, bad luck, done. But the way that he verballed him, and you can read what he says, Zorko, I would have just said 'get stuffed mate, see you later.'

Zorko leads the Lions off Metricon Stadium after the win. Picture: Getty

"You're not obliged (to shake hands). He (Zorko) leaves it there so he (Miller) has to, he has to put his hand out. But he could've just shoved him away and said 'nah, don't want anything to do with you mate, see you next time we play.'

"And look at him coming back, it's just no good. Miller's over him by this stage, he's just won the game, shake it once, go and celebrate with your teammates."

Hawthorn champion Dermott Brereton also said it wasn't a good look.

"His coach will tell him off for that, no doubt. No doubt whatsoever Fages will tell him off for that, he'll pull him into line," he said.

Former Sydney hard nut Jude Bolton also weighed in.

"He didn't cover himself in glory," Bolton said. "He needs to be humble and move on.

"There's been a bit simmering away between the two."

Zorko had 17 disposals and laid nine tackles in the victory, while Miller managed 25 disposals.

The Lions skipper was quick to play down the incident.

"I just said thanks for the game mate and shook his hand," he said.

"He did really well again tonight so good stuff. Fortunately this time we were able to turn the tables and got a really hard-fought win."

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan wasn't asked about the incident post-match but praised Zorko for his performance and ability to work through the hard tag.

"I thought Zorko worked his backside off tonight and he ended up with more of the ball than the bloke that was playing on him and he had nine really important tackles," he said.

"I thought he never stopped trying.

"Yeah, it wasn't a dominant performance by him but his contribution was still important."

Watch every match of every round of the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. SIGN UP NOW >