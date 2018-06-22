Menu
Login
Aerial shots of the drama unfolding on the tarmac at Brisbane Airport. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Aerial shots of the drama unfolding on the tarmac at Brisbane Airport. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Health

Unusual odour behind Tigerair drama sends three to hospital

by Jacob Miley
22nd Jun 2018 5:55 AM

THREE flight attendants on board a Tigerair flight that was diverted to Brisbane have been taken to hospital.

The Tigerair Flight from Sydney bound for Cairns landed safely in Brisbane about 2.45pm, a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokesman said three patients had been taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital for observation in a stable condition.

Fire crews are on scene and are conducting atmospheric tests to determine the cause of the fumes.

A Tigerair spokeswoman said the flight TT680 landed safely in Brisbane.

"In accordance with standard operating procedures, the Captain made the decision to divert to Brisbane as a precautionary measure after an unusual odour was detected in the front section of the cabin," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The flight was met by ambulances and fire crews on the tarmac. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
The flight was met by ambulances and fire crews on the tarmac. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

"The aircraft was met on arrival by emergency services as a precautionary measure and all passengers and crew are safely disembarking the aircraft at the gate.

"Engineers are currently investigating the potential cause. All customers will be re-accommodated on to alternative services as soon as possible.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and team members is always our highest priority."

airlines editors picks odour tigerair

Top Stories

    Renee Paia followed her passion for healing others

    Renee Paia followed her passion for healing others

    News Get to know Cura Life Balinese massage therapist Renee Paia.

    • 22nd Jun 2018 8:00 AM
    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    Lockyer Valley back-burn expected to last days

    News The hazard reduction burn is expected to last several days

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    Fate directs the Arndts' survival story

    People and Places Somehow the Grantham couple survived.

    Lockyer Valley council crack down on dog attacks

    Lockyer Valley council crack down on dog attacks

    Council News Council will crack down from July 1.

    Local Partners