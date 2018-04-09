Bringing harmony and healing while fundraising for a cure

Pennies from Heaven readers Rebecca Doust, Shelley McKenzie, Gayle Daetz and Rachael Redfern are ready for the next Harmony and Healing Fair this Sunday.

Pennies from Heaven readers Rebecca Doust, Shelley McKenzie, Gayle Daetz and Rachael Redfern are ready for the next Harmony and Healing Fair this Sunday. Francis Witsenhuysen

DELVE into the world of mystics, mediums and psychics at the Team J and J Harmony and Healing Fair this Sunday.

Team J and J have joined forces with Pennies from Heaven to bring the fair to Gatton for the second time this year. Enjoy a reading, a massage, some reiki, or simply browse the jewellery, crystals, linen, essential oils, lavender products, fashion and demonstrations.

Organiser Gayle Daetz from Team J and J said all proceeds from the event would again go directly to the Leukaemia Foundation.

"We raised $700 for the Leukaemia Foundation at the last Fair in February and we hope to beat that,” she said.

"Fundraising for the Foundation will always be something close to my heart, because of losing my son Jody to blood cancer.

"They supported Jody and I when we had to stay in Brisbane before he passed away. And they still stay in touch with me, after all these years.”

She said the fair would be an opportunity for anyone wanting to "contact somebody who'd passed away”.

"If you've been having feelings or sensing something, it's a chance to explore that with the readers,” Ms Daetz said.

Pennies from Heaven medium Brett Doust said at the fair, the company would be donating $20 of every 30 minutes $80 reading to the Leukaemia Foundation.

"Pennies from Heaven have supported many charities since its beginning in November 2017,” he said.

"We will have 10 readers at the fair, ranging from tarot, angel card readers to well renowned psychic mediums who have been showcased in bigger events such as the Mind, Body, Spirit Festival in Brisbane.”

The Team J and J Harmony and Healing Fair is on this Sunday, April 15 from 10am-3pm at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, at 34 Lake Apex Drive, Gatton.