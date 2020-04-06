Bright future for Lockyer netballers

BRIGHT FUTURE: Netball might be suspended for now but, when it returns, it's going to take place under lights.

NETBALL might be on hold for now but the players at Lockyer Valley Netball Association have a bright future to look forward to.

New lighting has been installed at Cahill Park, meaning netballers will be able to play at night, once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

The Lockyer Valley Netball Association is now able to play its senior competition at Cahill Park under lights, after the Queensland Government provided $132,442 to Cahill Park Sports Complex to install new lighting to support netball through the Queensland Sport and Recreation Get Playing Places and Spaces program to enable Queenslanders to participate in sport and recreation activities.

Lockyer Valley Netball Association President Lisa Harm is excited about the future of netball in the region.

“Without the support of the Queensland Government, Cahill Park and the council our project would not have come to fruition,” Harm said.

“This project unites our association by allowing us to again have our junior and senior competitions at the one venue.”

She said playing at Cahill Park also meant it was easier logistically for families who play touch and netball on the same night.

“The cost savings of the venue change will benefit our future planning to upgrade more grass courts to hard courts to accommodate our growing number of participants,” Harm said.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council Community Grants Program also provided $3,040 for canteen equipment.

“We are extremely grateful to the council for its support in providing funds to buy canteen equipment,” Harm said.

“Funds raised from canteen sales will also be put towards our hard courts project.”

Along with all sports, netball is currently suspended due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Once the threat has passed, we are looking forward to being back on the courts again to bring a sense of normalcy back to our players,” she said.

Ladies and mixed netball for those aged 13 and over is usually played on Wednesday nights at Cahill Park. For more details, contact lvnanetball@gmail.com.