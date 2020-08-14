Bright, bubbly personality wins best receptionist title

RACHEL Reck is best described as a bright and bubbly personality, which is why she has taken out the title as the best receptionist in the region.

Earlier this week, the Gatton Star put the call out for readers to nominate their favourite receptionist, and later on, vote.

From more than 600 votes, Rachel was named the favourite, and it became a talking point at Our Lady of Good Counsel School in Gatton, where she is the secretary.

“For those parents to take the time out of their day and put in a nomination and to think of me, I think that’s really kind,” Rachel said.

Rachel came to the school in 2017 in a maternity fill position – and hasn’t left.

As the school expanded, principal Nathan Haley said there was a need for another office staff member.

“At the school we encourage the kids to be respectful to each and every person, and Rachel epitomises that,” Mr Haley said.

“It doesn’t matter who the person is that comes through the door, the first person they see is a bubbly personality.”

Rachel said as a receptionist, it was important to give each person undivided attention when working with them.

“You don’t know how a parent’s morning has been with their children, or anyone else that comes into the office,” she said.

“it’s always nice to be able to give a warm welcome and listen.”

Rachel said she loved her job, working with the children and the parents.

“No day is the same, it’s always busy,” she said.

“I love talking to people, seeing the children … our work colleagues in the office are lovely, we make a really good team.”

Your favourite receptionists

1. Rachel Reck – OLGC

2. Shelly Dionysius – Gatton Medical Centre

3. Jaiden & Rebecca – Health Matters Fernvale

4. Ellisha, Leanne, Trish, Billie Jo – Family Health Clinic

5. Ethan Smith – KFC

These top rankings have been decided by you. We put the call out for the best receptionist on our Facebook page, and these are the results based on the most comments.