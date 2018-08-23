Bridging gap to top medical care

AT WORK: STAR Radiology CEO Andrew Timbs operates a portable x-ray machine at their set-up in the Fernvale Futures Centre.

NEW medical technology is bridging the gap for rural communities to access the best healthcare available.

STAR Radiology has recently set up a base at Fernvale, providing a portable radiology service to the town two days a week.

The firm aims to start a full-time practice in the near future to provide both X-rays and ultrasounds once it becomes embedded in the community.

The venture is in its infancy and CEO Andrew Timbs said it was born after seeing the desperate need to increase the access, service and quality of X-rays in rural parts of Queensland.

STAR is also established in Tin Can Bay near Gympie.

Reducing the travel load for those who need to get scans done, especially residents unable to travel to Gatton or Ipswich was incredibly important.

"It's so people can get all the services they need to make the best healthcare choices,” Mr Timbs said.

"So they're not question- ing whether or not they've got the time or the means to travel to go get it done.”

He said it was not uncommon for people in rural areas to gloss over the need for an X-ray scan after considering how long it would take to get it done.

"It could be severely detrimental to their health,” he said.

"Someone could look competently normal and it doesn't look like they have a major health concern but then you actually see what's on the X-ray.

"People could be severely affecting their health even if they think it's not a big issue to have the X-ray done.”