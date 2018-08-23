Menu
Login
AT WORK: STAR Radiology CEO Andrew Timbs operates a portable x-ray machine at their set-up in the Fernvale Futures Centre.
AT WORK: STAR Radiology CEO Andrew Timbs operates a portable x-ray machine at their set-up in the Fernvale Futures Centre. Lachlan McIvor
News

Bridging gap to top medical care

Lachlan Mcivor
by
23rd Aug 2018 1:11 PM

NEW medical technology is bridging the gap for rural communities to access the best healthcare available.

STAR Radiology has recently set up a base at Fernvale, providing a portable radiology service to the town two days a week.

The firm aims to start a full-time practice in the near future to provide both X-rays and ultrasounds once it becomes embedded in the community.

The venture is in its infancy and CEO Andrew Timbs said it was born after seeing the desperate need to increase the access, service and quality of X-rays in rural parts of Queensland.

STAR is also established in Tin Can Bay near Gympie.

Reducing the travel load for those who need to get scans done, especially residents unable to travel to Gatton or Ipswich was incredibly important.

"It's so people can get all the services they need to make the best healthcare choices,” Mr Timbs said.

"So they're not question- ing whether or not they've got the time or the means to travel to go get it done.”

He said it was not uncommon for people in rural areas to gloss over the need for an X-ray scan after considering how long it would take to get it done.

"It could be severely detrimental to their health,” he said.

"Someone could look competently normal and it doesn't look like they have a major health concern but then you actually see what's on the X-ray.

"People could be severely affecting their health even if they think it's not a big issue to have the X-ray done.”

andrew timbs fernvale fernvale futures centre portable radiology service somerset region star radiology x-ray
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Region's colours shine over the weekend

    Region's colours shine over the weekend

    News The colours of the Lockyer festival took over the Laidley Pioneer Village over the weekend, and the event was a hit.

    • 23rd Aug 2018 1:02 PM
    Daylight savings debate clear cut in Lockyer

    Daylight savings debate clear cut in Lockyer

    News The voters sent a clear message

    Go Local and support dairyfarmers

    Go Local and support dairyfarmers

    News Campaign launched to support Queensland dairy

    Needle stick incident devastates family

    Needle stick incident devastates family

    News Six-year-old boy goes days without medical attention

    Local Partners