Bridge with missing bolts, plates, to be replaced

PREPARATIONS are being made to construct a new bridge on Neurum Road at Villeneuve to cross over Lake Somerset.

The present structure, Lester Kropp Bridge, has only one lane, and was built in 1944.

An inspection in 2017 determined parts of the bridge were in very poor condition, with important bolts and plates being loose, broken, or missing entirely.

A survey carried out on a nearby road in 2010 has led Somerset Regional Council to estimate the bridge may be used by as many as 600 vehicles each day.

"It's really reached the end of its life both in terms of the strength of the bridge and the fact that it's only carrying one lane of traffic," Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

Cr Lehmann said his council intended to acquire land, and make plans to construct a new two-lane bridge near the site of the old one.

"After getting the plans and costings ready, we will then push for dollar-for-dollar funding for the project from government," he said.