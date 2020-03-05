Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
Health

Bridge chaos as semi carrying toilet paper catches fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
5th Mar 2020 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying toilet paper has erupted into flames on the Gateway Motorway, forcing the closure of all northbound lanes of the Gateway Bridge.

The incident happened on the bridge at Murrarie about 10pm when the semi-trailer burst in to flames, in an incident believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

The driver managed to get himself out of the truck and was not injured.

Police have warned motorists to avoid the area, with major delays expected as crews attempt to unload the truck - which was believed to also be carrying wood - and clear the area.

Excavators and forklifts were at the scene, with a source saying the cabin of the truck had melted onto the road and that surface repairs would need to be done before the road could reopen.

Late on Wednesday night, trucks were stretched back to Lytton Rd with vehicles to biig to turn around simply being told to wait.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        premium_icon SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        News A SITTING councillor has been given a boost to his re-election campaign, claiming top spot on the ballot

        ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        premium_icon ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        Politics In his fourth tilt at council, Brett Qualischefski has claimed poll position on the...

        JOBS: 10+ new opportunities up for grabs this week

        premium_icon JOBS: 10+ new opportunities up for grabs this week

        Careers From jobs in bakeries and supermarkets to positions with council and global...

        Former council employee to contest councillor race

        premium_icon Former council employee to contest councillor race

        Politics Kylee Isidro puts her hand up for election.