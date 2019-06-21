Menu
A mum turned up to her son’s wedding wearing a bridal gown.
Bride’s shock at guest’s ‘horrible’ act

by Michael Hollan
Not everyone is aware of the rule only a bride is supposed to wear a white gown to her wedding.

When TV host Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best wedding fails on Twitter, one woman posted a truly awkward photo, Fox News reported.

Amy Pennza, a romance author from Ohio, commented on Fallon's post with an image of her wedding day.

It showed her standing next to her mother-in-law who was also wearing a wedding dress.

Ms Pennza captioned the photo, "My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress to my wedding. So, yeah, top that one, Twitter."

Initially, social media users called out the mother-in-law's behaviour, but things took a different turn when Ms Pennza revealed the truth behind her wedding dress faux pas.

"I didn't know what my mother-in-law planned to wear. I didn't think to ask. The morning of the wedding, all the women in the bridal party cram into a tiny room in the church. You know, body glitter and hairspray everywhere. Fifteen coats of mascara. Putting napkins under your pits so you don't sweat on your dress," Ms Pennza said.

When her mother-in-law showed up in the dress, Ms Pennza initially didn't know how to react.

"Later, my sister (matron of honour) said she didn't pull me aside and talk about it because she hoped I was too distracted to notice. My college roommate (bridesmaid) said the same thing," Ms Pennza said.

"But secretly, they both spent the reception looking at me, then each other, then MIL, then me, then the cop the venue made us hire - hoping I didn't go for his taser."

Ms Pennza said she was happy to report the wedding unfolded without bloodshed or anyone being shoved into the champagne fountain.

Social media users were horrified, blasting the woman for her "horrible" decision to wear a wedding gown to somebody else's wedding.

MOTHER-IN-LAW'S REASON FOR WEARING BRIDAL GOWN

The reason why the dress didn't cause more drama is because of the mother-in-law's backstory.

"She grew up in extreme poverty. As a child, she used to sneak into the kitchen and eat match heads. That's a pica craving, and kids do it when they're malnourished. When you grow up with nothing, it stays with you," Ms Pennza explained. "Forever, I think. No matter how much money you earn, there's always that little fear in the back of your mind that someone might take it all away.

"However, she's a bargain hunter to the bone," Ms Pennza continued. "Her money-saving strategies are legend - and often hilarious.

"So when she spotted the dress at an incredible bargain, she couldn't turn it down. If you ask her now, she says she feels terrible about it."

Ms Pennza admitted her mother-in-law's choice of outfit was a shock, but it gave her a pretty funny memory. "No one who attended has ever forgotten it. And, you have to admit, weddings can be forgettable," she said.

"When I told her about this (photo) getting a lot of attention and said I worried it might hurt her feelings, she waved it off. 'Whatever makes me famous'."

Naturally, the internet had a lot of things to say about the mother-in-law's faux-pas, many expressing their initial horror at her actions had turned to love.

This story was originally published on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

family parenting viral wedding

