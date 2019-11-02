Bride wears adult nappy under her wedding dress

Wedding help. Hands of bridesmaids on bridal dress. Happy marriage and bride at wedding day concept

It's not uncommon for a bride to wear expensive, and often sexy, lingerie and garters under their beautiful dress.

But one woman's choice of underwear on her big day has got everybody raising their eyebrows.

A screenshot from her Facebook page was shared on the Wedding Shaming group with the caption:

"I'm not kink shaming (OK, maybe I am a little) but is bringing your daddy kink into your wedding just a bit weird?"

Not only is it not known why she's wearing an adult-sized nappy - for some reason she decided to she lifted her dress to display her cartoon-covered undergarment for a photo that has now gone viral.

Of course, this post opened up the floodgates…so to speak.

"That's not a Daddy kin, that's an adult baby kink," one responded.

"I just wanna point out how this easily could've stayed between the bride and groom without going on the internet," another joked.

Putting jokes to one side, a more serious wedding shamer questioned whether the bride actually had a bladder problem.

However, others quashed the incontinence theory by pointing out that she's wearing "teddy-printed fetish diapers rather than actual medical diapers."

What I want to know is how do so many people know what "fetish diaper print" actually looks like??

Ok. I don't really want to know - I think I've already got it figured out...

But some people weren't even in the least bit bothered by the adult-sized nappy.

"I'm not even looking at the diaper because to be honest her dress is STUNNING," one said.

In response, one incredulous user joked: "I didn't even notice the dress because I was too busy staring at the f**king diaper."

Describing how the couple were obviously perfect for each other, one well-wisher replied: "In my mind, if it's two people sharing kink [then their wedding] is the perfect time and place to incorporate it."*shivers*

