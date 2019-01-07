Bride’s ‘cringy’ maths quiz causes fury

A bride has announced her and her future husband's plans to make their wedding guests work hard to figure out where they will be sitting at the event.

A screenshot of the bride's Facebook announcement was posted to Reddit after she revealed guests would have to solve a maths question before they could sit down to their meal.

The unnamed bride explained that because both her and her fiance were mathematicians they planned to include multiple maths references throughout the event.

"At the dinner, guests will be required to answer a mathematical question in order to find out where they sit," the post read.

The post received mixed reactions online. Picture: u/Latteandthelaw

"Every guest/couple will be presented with a unique, bespoke question: its difficulty and subject matter drawn directly from what we know their mathematical background to be."

According to the bride, many of the guests have a "research-level" background in maths and their questions would be drawn from their personal research papers.

"It's been a rather consuming but very entertaining process to look at all kinds of papers that I wouldn't normally ever look at," the bride wrote.

However, many on social media didn't think a maths quiz was a great idea at a wedding, with some calling the couple out for "math-shaming".

The person who posted the screenshot to Reddit said their "immediate RSVP would be no".

"That's one way to subtract a lot of guests from your wedding," one person commented.

Others called the idea "cringy" and a "great way to make sure each of your guests feel either inadequate or insulted."

But not everyone thought it was a bad idea.

"While it's true that this could end up a disaster, on the surface it's kinda cute and adorable. Suggests a small intimate party and they've paid attention to each guest," one person wrote.

"Doesn't really scream entitlement or aggressive."

Others said it sounded "fun" and claimed they would personally enjoy working out the puzzle.