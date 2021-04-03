Menu
There has been three new cases of COVID overnight, including one new case of community transmission in a man who went to a brewery in Queensland.
Health

Brewery patron amongst Queensland's new cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Shiloh Payne, Domanii Cameron
3rd Apr 2021 10:03 AM
Queensland has one new case of community transmission and two other COVID cases in hospital quarantine.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the new case is a man who attended the Black Hops Brewery last month.

He tested positive while in quarantine and has been in quarantine during his entire infectious period.

"I am very grateful for those over 2000 people who have been in quarantine as a result of these recent two clusters," she said.

"We never know which is the person who is going to end up infectious, but here we have one who has been in quarantine. So that's ideal."

The update comes as the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk continues to plea with the Federal Government to extend reduced international arrivals into Queensland.

There were 25 new overseas acquired cases this week, with the Premier admitting she believed Queensland was recording the highest number of new cases of any state or territory.

There are currently 42 cases being treated who have travelled from PNG - which is more than 62 per cent of the current overseas cases in Queensland.

 

Originally published as Brewery patron latest local COVID case

coronavirus health

