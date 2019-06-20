Brenton to create buzz at metro races

FLASHBACK: Sugar Buzz, trained by Gatton's Brenton Andrew, ridden by Madeline Wishart, with an extensive lead in the last race at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club on Saturday earlier this month.

FLASHBACK: Sugar Buzz, trained by Gatton's Brenton Andrew, ridden by Madeline Wishart, with an extensive lead in the last race at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club on Saturday earlier this month. PIXALI PHOTOGRAPHY

RACING: With two strong provincial wins under the belt, Brenton Andrew-trained Sugar Buzz will take on metro runners at his next start.

The chestnut gelding claimed his second victory in a row at Gatton, storming home with a three and a half length victory from a field of 12, today (Thursday) at Gatton.

Apprentice jockey Madeleine Wishart jockeyed Sugar Buzz for his back-to-back victory, settling the four-year-old before his strong run home.

"I've had to learn a lot with him," Andrew said.

"I've had to change his training a bit. Some horses you can do a million changes and don't improve them, but other horses it only takes one."

The Gatton trainer said the horse's next start would either be a mid-week or Saturday metropolitan race around the 1600 metre distance.

Stablemate The Hooligan, ridden by Les Tilley, claimed honours in the second race of the day at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club.

The Hooligan came off a country win at Gayndah, where he won a box of mandarins.

"It was a big step up in grade for him today at the provincial race meet," Andrew said.

"We thought he was a good place-chance, but he had to take the next step."

The victory was a sweet moment for Andrew, who said the horse had recently returned to racing after a four-month injury break.

In the final race of the day, mother-son trainer-jockey combination Caroline Allardyce and Jimmy Orman entered the winners circle with Limbo Star.

Orman guided the race favourite to a one-length victory off the back of a third-place finish at Gatton earlier this month.

"It's always nice to have Jimmy in the saddle," Allardyce said.

It was the horses fourth win at Gatton.

"He just sat outside the leader, they had a good tempo, then he kicked home coming down the straight," Allardyce said.