BREATHTAKING: Underwater museum is truly something else

A "truly spectacular" tourism drawcard will open this weekend at the John Brewer Reef, off Townsville.

The second stage of the Museum of Underwater Art (MOUA) is expected to draw people from across Australia and all over the world when international tourism returns.

Paul Crocombe from Adrenaline Drive will take the first boat of divers to the site on Sunday.

"The MOUA is really going to take our tour offering of the Great Barrier Reef to a whole new level," he said.

"The museum gives people more reasons to visit the reef and gives us the opportunity to show them how beautiful it is and learn how to protect it for future generations."

Museum of Underwater Art



Mr Crocombe said while diving would give people the full experience, it was possible to snorkel through parts of the site

MOUA deputy chair Dr Adam Smith said the project combined reef conservation, research, science, arts and Indigenous storytelling with tourism.

"At a time when our tourism industry has been bought to its knees, MOUA will provide a significant economic boost for our region and is anticipated to attract an additional 50,000 visitors annually upon completion, with a further two stages planned for next year."

Museum of Underwater Art

Dr Smith said the next two stages would be at Palm Island and Magnetic Island.

"The (underwater) art at Palm Island will focus very much on traditional owners and cultures at multiple sites, and the proposed installation at Magnetic Island will be a marine science walk," he said.

"So in total, The Museum of Underwater Art will comprise four locations from The Strand to the outer reef, Palm Island and Magnetic Island, and people will be able to see one or all of them over several days."

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said the state government provided $3 million for the project, "the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere".

The Museum of Underwater Art in Townsville is the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

"When we open up our borders again, when we have our international visitors come again, this will be something that they will come to Townsville for specifically to dive on this particular site," Mr Stewart said.

"We're so happy to invest into this because this is about a niche market for us here in Townsville."

Townsville Enterprise director of visitor economy and marketing Lisa Woolfe said it was a game-changer and cemented the region's position as global leaders in marine sciences and as a tourism destination.

The Museum of Underwater Art in Townsville is the first of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

"We have world class art adjacent to what is the globe's greatest natural asset, the Great Barrier Reef," Ms Woolfe said.

"It is going to build our brand as a tourism destination, and moreso than that right now, it's for Queensland to explore.

"It's a project that is going to evolve over time as coral and fish move into this site. So it's something that you can see over time and you'll never have the same experience"

Ms Woolfe said over the lifetime of the project, it was expected bring in $42 million.

Originally published as BREATHTAKING: Underwater museum is truly something else