Breastscreen van to make pit stop in Gatton

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 12th Jul 2017 8:49 AM
CHECKING UP: Colleen Stokman utilises the Breastscreen's mobile van last time it visited Plainland in July, 2015. Photo Francis Witsenhuysen / Gatton Star
CHECKING UP: Colleen Stokman utilises the Breastscreen's mobile van last time it visited Plainland in July, 2015. Photo Francis Witsenhuysen / Gatton Star

IT IS predicted one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Women of Gatton over the age of 40 now have the chance to check their health by taking advantage of the free mammogram service at the mobile Breastscreen van in town.

The mobile van will make a pit stop at the Gatton Hospital at 97 William St - with access on Hill St - from July 31 to August 30.

A Breastscreen Queensland representative said with earlier detection and treatment, 90% of women diagnosed with breast cancer were now surviving for at least five years.

"The aim of the Breastscreen Queensland program is to detect breast cancers as early a possible in order to facilitate earlier treatment and a better outcome,” they said.

"The most important benefit of the Breastscreen mobile van for rural women is the accessibility for them to attend their screening appointment every two years because they don't have to travel as far. And it's free.”

The representative said Breastscreen clinics had a two-yearly cycle with mobile sites and would return to Gatton in July 2019.

"Breastscreen Queensland's goal is to screen at least 70% of the target population,” they said.

New data released from Cancer Council Queensland has revealed many of the State's women are failing to take part in recommended screening programs.

The data, released from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that over the past two years only 56% of eligible Queensland women aged 50 to 74 took part in recommended breast screening, while only 54% of women aged 20 to 69 took part in the National Cervical Screening Program.

To arrange a free breastscreen, make an appointment online bsqronlinesupport@health.qld.gov.au or call 13 20 50.

Topics:  breastscreen queensland check-up gatton gatton hospital mobile vans

