GCS My Life feature - QLD Health breastscreen mammogram
Health

BreastScreen Qld suspends routine mammograms

by Janelle Miles
1st Apr 2020 10:07 AM

BREASTSCREEN Queensland has suspended routine mammograms to protect health workers and patients from developing the novel coronavirus.

But the service remains open for women required to return for additional testing.

Writing on its website, the organisation said the decision was "difficult but necessary" to safeguard the health of clients, staff and the public as cases of the pandemic coronavirus continue to grow in Queensland.

"We want to reassure the community that the closure is not due to a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 at any of our clinics," BreastScreen Queensland said.

A BreastScreen Queensland van.
"The closure will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in our community. It will also help to free up capacity in the health care system by making our clinicians available to support and respond to COVID-19."

Women who have recently had a breastscreen will receive their results as normal.

BreastScreen said women should continue to remain vigilant about checking their breasts.

If they notice a lump, changes in size, redness, an unusual discharge, dimpling or puckered skin, or if they experience pain that does not go away, they should consult a doctor immediately.

Women aged 50 to 74 are advised to have a free breastscreen every two years.

The service is available at more than 260 locations across Queensland.

Despite high numbers of health workers developing the virus overseas, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said that so far, none had been infected in Queensland as a result of their work.

Some Queensland hospitals have started temperature testing visitors before allowing them to see patients, as well as introducing strict restrictions on the numbers of people and length of time they are allowed to visit.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has introduced a ban on visitors except in extenuating circumstances, such as a birthing partner, a parent with a child in hospital or one visitor per day for patients at the end of life.

Originally published as BreastScreen Qld suspends routine mammograms

