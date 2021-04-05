Menu
Crime

Police reveal how woman came to be dead in a charity bin

by Luke Mortimer
5th Apr 2021 8:33 AM | Updated: 10:04 AM
A crime scene has been established outside a Gold Coast shopping centre after a woman was found dead inside a charity bin.  

Police have attributed the woman's death to "misadventure", saying she died after becoming stuck. They say the death is not suspicious.  

The gruesome discovery was made by a member of the public about 7.30am when they went to donate items to the charity bins outside the shopping centre.  

The body of the woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, was found in a charity bin at the Stockland shopping centre at Burleigh.  

Investigations have begun with police working to determine the woman's identity.  

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel are currently working to cut the bin open.  

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

