UPDATE: Woman in serious condition after head-on with truck

HEAD-ON: Two patients were taken to Gladstone Hospital after this head-on crash at the intersection of Derby St and Lyons St. Andrew Thorpe

1.25PM: THE two women taken Gladstone Hospital after this morning's crash were 40 and 22 years old, according to a Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman.

The 22-year-old is stable while the 40-year-old woman remains in a serious condition.

Derby St, Coon St and Lyons St have since been re-opened to traffic.

11.10AM: TWO people have been taken to Gladstone Hospital after a head-on crash at South Gladstone this morning.

The crash involved a large truck and a white Nissan Cube mini-van, and happened at the intersection of Derby St and Coon St (which flows on from Lyons St) shortly before 9.45am.

The patients were both female and were in a stable condition when they were taken to hospital.

One of those patients was a woman who was trapped inside the mini-van with spinal injuries before she was freed with the help of firefighters.

The front of the mini-van has suffered serious damage and parts are being removed from the roadway by police.

Police remain at the intersection directing traffic as the mini-van is towed, but firefighters and paramedics have left the scene.

10.30AM: THREE ambulances are on the scene at a serious crash on Derby St at South Gladstone.

The crash was reported at 9.42am and involved a truck and another vehicle, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokesman.

A woman is reportedly trapped inside the other vehicle with a back injury, according to the spokesman.

Police and firefighters are also at the scene and are conducting traffic control.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.