The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Woman killed in tragedy on western CQ road

Melanie Plane
13th Sep 2020 10:13 PM | Updated: 14th Sep 2020 6:33 AM
MONDAY, 6.30AM: A FEMALE patient remains in a stable condition following a fatal single vehicle accident south-west of Rockhampton last night.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue left base at 5pm on Sunday night to the scene 40km west of Springsure. 

RACQ Capricorn Rescue have reported the female patient was treated by Queensland Ambulance staff and the flight medical crew for suspected spinal injuries.

She was transported  to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A female passenger was declared deceased at the scene. 

SUNDAY, 1OPM: ONE WOMAN has tragically died and another has been airlifted to Rockhampton after a horror crash west of Springsure on Sunday evening.

Queensland Police has confirmed a woman died after the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled 40km west of Springsure.

Police say that around 6.30pm, a Toyota Prado was travelling on Dawson Development Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

Tragically, the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver, also a female, was transported to Springsure Hospital then flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter in a stable condition for further treatment.

 

 

The fatal crash comes after a horror day on regional Queensland roads.

An elderly couple died after a crash south of Townsville this afternoon, a person died in a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville this morning and a man in Cairns died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment overnight.

