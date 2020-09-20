Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
News

Woman found alive after getting lost on Fraser

Jessica Cook
by
20th Sep 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A missing 73-year-old hiker has been reunited with her husband after spending three nights lost on Fraser Island.

Madeleine Nowak became detached from a group of walkers along the Great Walk around 3pm on Thursday although her travelling companions did not raise the alarm until after dark.

When she failed to arrive at a designated location, the group, who are experienced hikers, retraced their steps in the hope of finding the woman before they alerted emergency services around 7pm.

MORE TO COME.

breaking fraser island missing person
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Issue’ halts opening of popular Laidley swimming pool

        Premium Content ‘Issue’ halts opening of popular Laidley swimming pool

        Community AN ‘issue’ detected during upgrades has halted the opening of Laidley’s swimming pool this spring.

        Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Premium Content Labor last in every seat: LNP’s ‘risky’ preference move

        Politics The LNP has not ruled out preferencing the Greens over Labor

        Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley local killed in plane crash identified

        News TRIBUTES have started to pour for the pilot who died in a tragic accident this...