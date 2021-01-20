Woman hospitalised after falling in hole at CQ Uni
UPDATE 9.56AM:
A woman was taken to hospital after falling in a hole at Callemondah on Wednesday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr at 9.01am.
It is believed the woman fell into a one metre deep hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
INITIAL 9.20AM:
Paramedics are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a hole on Wednesday morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr about 9am.
It is believed the woman fell into a hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina.
The QAS spokesman said a woman in her 30s sustained a minor ankle injury after falling into a one metre deep hole.
