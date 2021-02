A rescue helicopter has been called to a motorbike crash in Mt Alma. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.

INITIAL 12.51PM: A helicopter and two ambulance units have been called to a motorbike accident at Mt Alma after a woman reportedly crashed into a bull.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to a private address where a woman sustained injuries in a motorbike accident.

It is believed the woman, 78, has injuries to her tailbone, shoulder, and has a lacerated forehead.

More to come.