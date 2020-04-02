Menu
West Moreton Health has released information on where in the region coronavirus cases have been detected.
BREAKING: West Moreton releases details on virus locations

Ebony Graveur
2nd Apr 2020 5:20 PM
WEST MORETON Health has finally released information on the whereabouts of coronavirus patients in the region.

At present, 37 patients have tested positive in the health region, with one in the Lockyer Valley, one in the Somerset region, one in the Scenic Rim, and seven in Brisbane suburbs.

The remaining 27 cases were in Ipswich.

READ MORE: Somerset, Lockyer mayors address region's cases

READ MORE: Where can you get tested in the West Moreton?

West Moreton Health released the information on social media this afternoon and said it was keeping the community as up-to-date as possible.

"We are keeping the community as up-to-date as possible by sharing information that will help to inform, while also supporting people's right to privacy," West Moreton Health said.

"The community can rest assure that contact tracing continues, which means we are directly contacting people considered to be at risk through close contact with a confirmed case."

