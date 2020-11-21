Menu
A man has been injured in a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.
Breaking

BREAKING: Vicious stray dog attacks man at Cap Coast

kaitlyn smith
21st Nov 2020 3:04 PM
A MAN has sustained deep lacerations during a vicious dog attack at the Capricorn Coast.

It is understood he attempted to break up a dog fight at Short St, Emu Park just before 3pm.

It is then the man was reportedly set upon by the animal, believed to be a stray.

He reportedly sustained significant injuries to both his hands and arms during the incident.

It is unknown whether the dog was attacking the man's pet.

Paramedics are currently en route.

More to come.

dog attack emu park dog fighting editors picks qas rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

